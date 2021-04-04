Community: Apple Crumb is winning pie in inaugural contest

The first annual YMCA at Virginia Tech “Try Y’s Pi” contest took place in March in partnership with Blacksburg Bagels, Bollo’s Café & Bakery, Next Door Bake Shop and Our Daily Bread. The name of the event is a play on Pi Day, celebrated on March 14 around the world because of how the date (3-14) mimics the first few digits in the mathematical constant pi.

Participants purchased tickets for a four-piece sampler containing a piece of pie from each of the four bakeries: Blacksburg Bagels provided a S’mores Pie; Bollo’s provided an Apple Crumb Pie; Next Door Bake Shop provided a Tomato Pie; and Our Daily Bread provided a Strawberry Rhubarb Pie.

The event was sold out! When the tasting was over, the voting began online through our event site hosted by Eventeny. All four slices were absolutely delicious, making the voting extremely close and very difficult!

The winning entry was the Apple Crumb Pie provided by Bollo’s.

All who voted were entered into a prize drawing to win gift cards from the bakeries. Four happy voters were delighted with their prizes!

Proceeds from this event will support the YMCA at VT Meals On Main program, which feeds children in the New River Valley.

We were excited to work with our local bakery partners for this new event and we look forward to hosting it in person in 2022!

— Submitted by Laureen Blakemore