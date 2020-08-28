Community: Area Scouts enjoy time at Calfee Park

On Aug. 27, the Blue Ridge Mountains Council hosted their annual Friends of Scouting event at Calfee Park. Friends of Scouting is the council-level annual giving campaign for the regional Scouts BSA organization.
People from all around our council came out, enjoyed learning about Scouting, got to meet some Scouts and watch what our Scouts do best: have fun! Troop 249 out of Pulaski enjoyed climbing the rock wall and looking at memorabilia. During the event we also got to thank longtime Scouting member and Pulaski resident Archie Boothe for his service. Boothe is a Scoutmaster of Troop 249 and has been a registered Scouter for 71 years, having started at age 12.
The original event was set to take place in April, but was canceled due to COVID-19. Although we were able to reschedule this Friends of Scouting fundraiser, which provides scholarships to many Scouts to attend camp, COVID canceled all of our local camps for the entire summer.
Our locally owned council camps’ revenue had been projected to be close to $500,000. This year our FOS raised a grand total of $26,086, which supports about 10 days’ worth of Scouting in our local area. While it is not enough to cover the loss of camps, it is the highest amount we have received to date in FOS.
Giving does not have to stop here! If you would like to support the Boy Scouts in Pulaski, or elsewhere within the council area, you can send donations to the Blue Ridge Mountains Council at 2131 Valley View Blvd. Roanoke, VA 24012 (put your area in the memo line).
We look forward to continue providing opportunities to our local youth!
Submitted by Shawna Rowe
Submitted by Shawna Rowe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!