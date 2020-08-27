 Skip to main content
Community: AT&T donation supports Lyric's virtual programming
Community: AT&T donation supports Lyric's virtual programming

The Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg has added some online programming to its schedule, in a nod to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. A recent donation from AT&T will help fund the "Virtual Lyric" productions.  

The Lyric Theatre has received a $5,000 contribution from AT&T to assist in the production of streaming content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of state and local restrictions on gathering and crowd size, the Lyric’s normal stage and film operations have been significantly reduced. In order to still engage the community, the theater has begun to stream events online through the "Virtual Lyric Theatre." AT&T's donation will enable the purchase of specialized equipment that will enable these streamed Virtual Lyric events to continue to be offered.

“AT&T is proud to support the Lyric Theatre, a staple of the Blacksburg arts community,” said Garrett McGuire, regional director of external affairs for AT&T. “With the COVID pandemic altering so many businesses, we recognize the importance of helping our neighbors continue to provide the services that make our communities great places to live.”

One example of Virtual Lyric programming is an Aug. 27 performance by The Buck and Grizz Show, which will include live music, stories and even a few jokes. Coming up Sept. 1 is a virtual screening of Daniel Karslake's 2019 documentary "For They Know Not What They Do," which explores religion, sexual orientation and gender identity in America.

AT&T is the parent company of WarnerMedia -- comprised of HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. -- a leader in creating and distributing premium and popular broadcast content. Thus AT&T has a natural affinity with The Lyric Theatre’s mission.

“AT&T’s donation comes at a critical time for the theater,” said Executive Director Susan Mattingly. “With COVID-19 restrictions in place, our attendance is capped, and these streaming events allow us to continue to provide a diversity of films, live programs, and foster important community dialogue.”

For information on the Lyric’s current operations and future Virtual Lyric streaming events, go to www.thelyric.com or their Facebook page.

For more information about AT&T in Virginia, visit virginia.att.com.

