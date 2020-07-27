Community: AT&T offers matching opportunity for Barter donors

The Barter Theatre in Abingdon has received a $30,000 match contribution from AT&T, according to a recent news release.
From now until Friday, Aug. 14, any donation made to Barter Theatre will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $30,000.
ATT&T's match contribution arrives on the heels of an innovative effort by Barter to mount a production of "The Wizard of Oz" at the previously vacant Moonlite Theatre Drive-In in Abingdon. The show debuted on July 14 as an outdoor alternative to their usual venue, allowing theatergoers to park their cars with ample space for social distancing amid coronavirus safety concerns.
The Barter at the Moonlite Drive-In venture came together through the combined efforts and resources of lead sponsors Food City, JA Street & Associates and Mead Tractor; countless vendors who donated their services and products; and furloughed Barter employees who volunteered their time to help prepare the drive-in for the performance. Support from state and local governments, as well as Barter patrons, also helped move the project forward.
"The Wizard of Oz" continues through Aug. 8. Next up for the Barter at the Moonlite series is "Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr." from Aug. 13-29.
Organizers emphasize, however, that the Moonlite project cannot replace the revenues lost due to the sudden COVID-19 shutdown earlier this year.
“Barter Theatre is such a great asset not just for Southwest Virginia, but for the entire commonwealth," Vince Apruzzese, president of AT&T Virginia, said in the announcement. "We hope our support will help the theater through this current crisis and enable them to provide enjoyable performances for many more years.”
To learn more, or to make a donation, visit https://bartertheatre.com/.
The Roanoke Times
