Community: “Battle of the Bridge” Golf Tournament to Support NRCC ACCE Program

The legendary rivalry between Pulaski County and Radford City is moving to the golf course.

“The Battle of the Bridge” Golf Tournament, hosted by the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech, will be played on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Teams will tee off at 1 p.m., with lunch served prior to tee time. Teams register to play for either side of the bridge: the Pulaski County Cougars or the Radford Bobcats.

Whether you enjoy golf or just want to participate in friendly competition, the beautiful Pete Dye River Course is the perfect place to spend a fall afternoon. The tournament supports the Access to Community College Education program at New River Community College. The side with the most points gets bragging rights; but both sides win, as tournament proceeds will support ACCE students from both Radford and Pulaski County.

Registration is now open for teams of four at $320 per team. Players who do not have a full team can contact the golf course to be added to a team. For those who can’t attend the event, sponsorship opportunities are also available starting at $150. To register, contact play@petedyerivercourse.com or call 633-1807. More details are also available at www.petedyerivercourse.com.