Community: BHS’s Bear Necessities earns Gold again

The Bear Necessities, a School-Based Enterprise at Blacksburg High School, was among 246 other SBEs that earned Gold Level Recertification for 2020-2021. A School-Based Enterprise is a student-run business providing goods and services desired by a specific target market. This hands-on experience contributes to the development of 21st century skills for students.
Store managers Joe Bowen and Samantha Skinner, along with their classmates, developed a “pivot” business plan in order to remain operational during the COVID pandemic.
“Our team members had to think of new and innovative ways to keep the business running and successful,” Bowen said. “We added new items to our inventory, like face masks, to stay up to date with the needs of our customers.”
The students are also currently researching additional items to add, including new hoodies and framed letters.
“Our research shows many students might not want a letter jacket, so we believe the framed letters will be a great alternative,” said Skinner.
Bowen and Skinner have already presented the business at VA DECA’s Virtual State Leadership Conference and qualified to present at DECA’s Virtual International Career Development Conference in April.
Along with the store receiving Gold Level Recertification, eight students in the class passed the SBE Certification Exam: Bowen and Skinner, along with Luke Boyle, Robert Cowan, Tate Harrison, Mason Lattimer, Alexis Snyder and Ethan St. Martin. The exam covers areas such as market planning, research, operations and distribution management, promotion, selling, human resource management, finance, pricing and product/service management.
Blacksburg High School’s Bear Necessities is managed by marketing teacher and DECA advisor Kim Radford’s DE Sports Management class.
“The Bear Necessities has achieved Gold status with National DECA for 13 consecutive years now, and this may be the year that I’m the proudest of my students,” said Radford.
DECA’s SBE Certification Program was developed to provide recognition for outstanding achievement and to motivate SBE teams to strive for excellence and growth. An SBE can be certified at three levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold. In order to obtain any of these certifications, an SBE must go through extensive work to put together a manual that explains how students run a successful, operational business.
“The students were really challenged to complete the submission manual while being in a primarily remote learning environment,” Radford continued. ”They took ownership of the project, researched our operation and pivoted normal business practices in order to determine the innovation required to complete the manual. The manual judge awarded them ‘exceeds expectations’ for each performance indicator covered.”
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. DECA’s activities assist in the development of academically prepared, community oriented, professionally responsible, experienced leaders. More information can be found at https://www.deca.org/high-school-programs/school-based-enterprises/.