Community: BHS’s Bear Necessities earns Gold again

The Bear Necessities, a School-Based Enterprise at Blacksburg High School, was among 246 other SBEs that earned Gold Level Recertification for 2020-2021. A School-Based Enterprise is a student-run business providing goods and services desired by a specific target market. This hands-on experience contributes to the development of 21st century skills for students.

Store managers Joe Bowen and Samantha Skinner, along with their classmates, developed a “pivot” business plan in order to remain operational during the COVID pandemic.

“Our team members had to think of new and innovative ways to keep the business running and successful,” Bowen said. “We added new items to our inventory, like face masks, to stay up to date with the needs of our customers.”

The students are also currently researching additional items to add, including new hoodies and framed letters.

“Our research shows many students might not want a letter jacket, so we believe the framed letters will be a great alternative,” said Skinner.

Bowen and Skinner have already presented the business at VA DECA’s Virtual State Leadership Conference and qualified to present at DECA’s Virtual International Career Development Conference in April.