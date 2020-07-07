A coincidence of the right solution at the right place and time propelled Lisa Broyden of Blacksburg to the first-place Platinum Award in this year's "Gauntlet," sponsored by the Vinton-based Advancement Foundation. The award was announced June 26 at the Virtual Gauntlet award ceremony.
The Gauntlet is a 10-week business development program that connects entrepreneurs to resources such as training sessions, networking with successful entrepreneurs and development of business strategies. The program culminates with a competition for $300,000 in cash and in-kind awards such as low-interest loan funds, matching grants and industry expertise.
Fittingly, Broyden won for her business startup called GermZAPP, which monitors hand-washing in workplace settings. GermZAPP comprises a system that includes a microcomputer scanner device with an instruction screen mounted above a sink. An employee wears an RFID tag and is detected within a “wash zone.” Timed visual and auditory cues are provided to the employee to complete the CDC's five steps of proper hand-washing. GermZAPP cloud software reports hand-washing compliance to the managers of businesses such as restaurants, schools, day cares, long-term care facilities and others.
With the Gauntlet award, Broyden will be converting her provisional patent to a full patent, as well as manufacturing more GermZAPP units.
“The Gauntlet program experience and finding the right people was the key to it all,” Broyden said.
The nonprofit Advancement Foundation was founded in 2007 to work in concert with economic and community development organizations to provide infrastructure, support and resources to create an effective entrepreneurial ecosystem. The Gauntlet entered its sixth year as COVID-19 emerged, and forced the competition to become a virtual experience for the 170 applicants. A total of 10 top finishers were selected.
“I see GermZAPP helping to create best-practice habits for individuals, which in turn will have a ripple effect to the health of their communities," Broyden said. "I hope to see a lot of empowered people with really clean hands.”
