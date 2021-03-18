Community: Blacksburg invites citizens to provide additional housing feedback

The Town of Blacksburg has launched the second phase of its public engagement process on housing affordability in Blacksburg.

Over the next several weeks, the town is asking for feedback on preferred housing types and densities for future residential development. Feedback will be used to help weigh the tradeoffs of potential approaches in order to select the most appropriate strategies to address local growth and housing availability.

Citizens can provide their input on the town's online community engagement platform called Let’s Talk Blacksburg. The town encourages area residents to register on the site, so that you can receive project updates and notices about future engagement opportunities on your chosen topic.

A report with results from the first round of citizen engagement is also available on the housing affordability project page. Respondents noted the cost of housing, housing supply, loss of small-town feel and traffic congestion as the biggest challenges Blacksburg will face as it continues to grow. Many respondents named the growth of Virginia Tech as the main driver impacting our housing market and noted the need for a wider range of housing types to create housing for a wider range of incomes. There was also a strong desire for greater separation between student housing and housing for permanent residents.