Community: Blacksburg launches new citizen engagement platform

On Nov. 17, the Town of Blacksburg launched a community engagement platform called Let’s Talk Blacksburg. Let’s Talk Blacksburg is a moderated website designed to encourage citizen ideas and social engagement, gain feedback on town initiatives and prioritize community interests.

Let’s Talk Blacksburg allows residents and others to get involved, participate in community decision making and provide feedback on a variety of topics. Through the site, the town will listen, engage, provide timely project updates and report back to the community about how their feedback has contributed to decisions that are being made.

By registering, individuals are able to provide comments and suggestions, take surveys, interact with other community members, brainstorm amazing new ideas and receive future updates about projects of personal interest.

Although the town will continue to offer traditional, face-to-face engagement opportunities, Let’s Talk Blacksburg offers an additional online opportunity for users to have their say, at their convenience. Project pages offer a mix of documents, links, videos and infographics that are designed by topic and for easy access.