Community: Blacksburg mayor proclaims Constitution Week

Sept. 17, 2020, marks the 233rd anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of America. In celebration of the occasion, Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith has issued a proclamation naming the week of Sept. 17-23, 2020, as Constitution Week. Members of Alleghany Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met with the mayor in Blacksburg Town Council chambers to witness the signing of the proclamation.
The proclamation reminds all citizens that the Constitution is “the guardian of our liberties” and “embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic dedicated to the rule of law.”
The proclamation also asks citizens “to reaffirm the ideals held by the Framers of the Constitution in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained.”
Submitted by Karen Finch
