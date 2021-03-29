 Skip to main content
Community: Blacksburg Rotary Club names Gavin Faulkner Citizen of the Year for 2020
Community: Blacksburg Rotary Club names Gavin Faulkner Citizen of the Year for 2020

bburg rotary citizen of yr Faulkner 2020

Presenting the Rotary Club of Blacksburg's 2020 Citizen of the Year award to Gavin Faulkner are Rotary Club President Arthur Shaheen (left) and Vocational Committee Chairman Tommy Loflin (right).

 Rotary Club of Blacksburg, provided

The Rotary Club of Blacksburg presented its 2020 Citizen of the Year award to Gavin Faulkner of Blacksburg at their lunch meeting on March 25 at the Blacksburg Country Club.

After a mining engineering career at Virginia Tech, Faulkner focused on his business, Rowan Mountain Inc., a printing and mailing service. His real passion, however, is his many community activities. He is involved with the Blacksburg Presbyterian Church and with the Boy Scouts. He is an active member of the Mt. Tabor Ruritan Club, serving as their current president, his fourth time in that role. For the past 30 years, he has organized the Blacksburg 4th of July parade by lining up groups, floats, musicians, dealing with traffic and creating a staging area for the parade. (However, the parade will not be held again this year, due to the pandemic.)

In addition to the award, the Blacksburg Rotary Club donated $500 to the Mt. Tabor Ruritan Club in Faulkner's honor. He said his club will use the money for their scholarship fund.

The Blacksburg Rotary Club has presented a Citizen of the Year award for 31 years. Last year’s recipient was Tim Colley of Colley Architects PC. The club is honored to have someone such as Gavin Faulkner as a neighbor in our community. He lives the Rotary motto: Service Above Self.

Submitted by Paula Alston

