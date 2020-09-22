Community: Bluefield alumni encouraged to participate in directory project

Bluefield College has a message for area alumni: If you receive a communication from an outfit calling itself “PCI” requesting your personal information, go ahead and answer. You’ll be helping the college to publish an updated alumni directory in commemoration of the school’s upcoming 100th anniversary.
According to a news release, BC has partnered with Publishing Concepts Inc., a family-owned, Dallas-based publisher that serves educational, fraternal and military organizations, for what is expected to be a yearlong project to complete an update of the alumni directory. Distribution is planned for September 2021.
All personal information provided to PCI will remain confidential, and alumni may elect to have certain information left out of the directory. Individuals will be included regardless of whether they agree to purchase a directory or not.
The directory will help the college engage with alumni more effectively, as well as help preserve the history of the school, according to project-related materials.
For questions, alumni may contact PCI’s customer service help desk at 1-800-982-1590 or customerservice@publishingconcepts.com. Or reach out to Nicole Kaklis, Director of Alumni Relations & Annual Fund Giving in the Bluefield College Alumni Office, at nicole.kaklis@bluefield.edu or 276-326-4370.
