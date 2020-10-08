 Skip to main content
Community: Bluefield College to hold 'virtual Homecoming' this weekend
Community: Bluefield College to hold 'virtual Homecoming' this weekend

Bluefield College will hold a "virtual Homecoming" this weekend, Oct. 9-11, with online reunions, award ceremonies, contests and more. All BC alumni and friends are invited to celebrate this annual tradition with us!

The decision to a change from the usual in-person event to an exclusively online celebration comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued efforts to adhere to state and local regulations.

“Although homecoming may look a little different, and in-person reunions, programs and events are not possible this year, I hope many alumni and friends will celebrate BC @ HOMEcoming with us virtually,” said Nicole Kaklis, director of alumni relations and annual fund giving.

For a schedule of virtual events, visit bluefield.edu/homecoming. For more information about BC @ HOMEcoming, contact Kaklis at Nicole.kaklis@bluefield.edu or 276-326-4370.

Submitted by Bluefield College

