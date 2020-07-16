Community: Can’t harmonize alone -- and thanks to Zoom, they don't have to

Wilderness Road Chorus, a women’s singing group in the New River Valley since 1986, performs four-part harmony, a cappella in the Barbershop style, for many events in the region, particularly at assisted-living places and for civic and community organizations.
The women of Wilderness Road Chorus are observing social-distancing recommendations, so there seemed no way they could meet for rehearsal as usual. But they needed their “happiness factor,” those endorphins which could best be released by singing together.
One of the chorus members came to the rescue: Patrice Hart-Schubert got the group connected using Zoom and Slack. If it works for universities and schools, it could work for Wilderness Road Chorus, she said. Director Lavelva Stevens could continue to teach barbershop harmony skills to all the chorus members who would be in front of their home computer screens. Hart-Schubert set out to get all the singers on Slack, a work-organizing program, and then on to Zoom for rehearsals. Stevens directs real rehearsals -- not Zoom-based coordinating of a song as has been done by many music groups in the community.
The chorus has been rehearsing at its regular time each week, with each singer at her own computer screen for the Zoom session. Stevens gives the directions of what the singers need to do -- how to correctly pronounce the vowels, when to take breaths, how long to hold at the fermata (a musical notation denoting an extension). Then the singers watch Stevens directing, which as all chorus singers know is the important rule.
The Slack connection gives all the singers the information they need: the chorus’ site has sections so each of the four harmony parts gets the information specific to them as well as the general information. Chorus librarian Amy Sanderson posts pdf files of the sheet music. The plan is to keep the Slack connection when life activities -- such as in-person rehearsals -- return.
Submitted by Mary Ann Johnson
