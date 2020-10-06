Community: CFNRV accepting scholarship applications

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is pleased to announce its annual call for scholarship applications, which opened Oct. 1. High school students, college students and adults returning to college in the New River Valley can review more than 40 available scholarship opportunities and apply at https://cfnrv.org/scholarships/applicants-information/. Applications are due by Feb. 1, 2021. Recipients will be announced in April of 2021.

Established in 2002, the program aims to support the educational aspirations of students so that they can achieve their full potential, to nurture a skilled workforce in the region, and to cultivate future community leaders. It has grown steadily over the past 18 years, awarding more than $729,000 to 690 students from over 40 endowed scholarship funds. Individuals, families and NRV businesses establish the funds, which the CFNRV invests for long-term growth. The CFNRV also manages the application process. Each scholarship fund has its own criteria, meeting the unique interests of the donor and ensuring that there is an opportunity for students of all kinds to earn a scholarship.