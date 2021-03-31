Community: CFNRV awards record number of scholarships

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is pleased to announce a record number of scholarships in 2021. More than $115,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 78 students from across the New River Valley. The CFNRV will host a celebration for students with a picnic in the park this spring.

The scholarship program began in 2002 to support the educational goals of students. Scholarships can help students reach their full potential, promote a skilled workforce and develop future community leaders. The program has grown over the past 19 years, awarding $844,949 to more than 700 students from 45 endowed scholarship funds. Individuals, families and NRV businesses create funds, and the CFNRV manages them.

The 2021 scholarship winners were a diverse group: 21.7% are first-generation college students, and 29.4% of our awardees qualify for a full Pell grant. Recipients will attend a wide range of colleges, with many staying in the state of Virginia. Most winners will attend Virginia Tech, Radford University and New River Community College.