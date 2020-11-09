Community: CFNRV changing locations

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is getting a new home, the organization announced in a Nov. 9 news release.

CFNRV will be relocating from the office on Cambria Street in Christiansburg to the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center. The current offices will be closed the week of Nov. 16 to allow staff time to move.

The weeks of Nov. 9 and Nov. 23, staff will be in and out preparing for the move and the Thanksgiving holiday. Anyone who needs to reach the foundation during this period is advised that email will be monitored but replies will take longer than usual. For those who would like to visit the office in person, you must call ahead to ensure that a staff member is available to assist you.

The agency's new physical address is 1750 Kraft Drive, Suite 2200, Blacksburg, 24060. The postal address remains the same: P.O. Box 6009, Christiansburg, 24068. The phone number and email address also are not changing: 381-8999, cfnrv@cfnrv.org.

More information about the Community Foundation of the New River Valley can be found at their website: https://cfnrv.org/.

The Roanoke Times

