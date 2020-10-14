 Skip to main content
Community: Changes in place for the 2020 Montgomery County Christmas Store
Eligibility letters have been mailed to 2019 Christmas Store shoppers. The process for participating in this year's Montgomery County Christmas Store will be different due to pandemic precautions.

The Montgomery County Christmas Store will be held in 2020, but because of COVID-19, there will be many changes to provide for the safety of shoppers and volunteers.

Eligibility and the shopping process have been altered this year. There will be no in-person shopping at the Christmas Store. Instead, eligible shoppers will pick up their pre-packaged Christmas gifts at the back loading area of the store.

Eligibility will be handled by mail, and no in-person interviews will be scheduled. Those who shopped in 2019 are automatically eligible  this year. They will receive a Wish List and parking pass in the mail  with a pickup time.

There is no need to reapply this year. However, it is critical that the Wish List be returned by mail by Nov. 1 so volunteers can pre-package all clothing, toys, teen gifts, consumable goods, used books and food that the shopper will receive for their family. Each shopper must come to the store at the assigned pickup time to receive their Christmas goods. Shoppers should be prepared to load their Christmas goods into their car.

New applicants should call 391-0549 or send an email to MCChristmasStore@gmail.com with their contact information. A volunteer will call the applicant to screen each new household and schedule the pickup. New applicants will also complete the Wish List over the phone.

Adult-only households will pick up gifts in mid-November, while families with children will have appointments beginning Nov. 30. To comply with safety standards, shoppers will be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing when picking up Christmas goods. No used clothing or used toys will be available this year. All changes are designed to protect the health of our shoppers and volunteers.

For the latest information on the Montgomery County Christmas Store, please go to the website at https:// www.mcchristmasstore.org.

Submitted by Terri Lynn Howard

