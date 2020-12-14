Community: Christiansburg announces Christmas week schedule changes

Christiansburg facilities, including Town Hall and the Aquatic and Recreation Centers, will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday.
Solid waste normally collected on Thursdays will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 22, along with Tuesday's regularly scheduled collection. Solid waste normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 23, along with Wednesday's regularly scheduled collection.
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!