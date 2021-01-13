 Skip to main content
Community: Christiansburg announces MLK Day changes
Community: Christiansburg announces MLK Day changes

In observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Christiansburg Town Hall will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18.

Solid waste that would normally collected on Jan. 18 will be collected on Friday, Jan. 15, with Friday’s regular collection.

The Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 18, but administrative offices will be closed.

The Christiansburg Recreation Center will be closed starting Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 for an athletic event.

Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

