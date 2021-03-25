Community: Christiansburg Head Start accepting Shawsville/Elliston applicants to fill new preschool bus

New River Community Action is excited to announce a new transportation option for children in the Shawsville and Elliston areas to attend Head Start classes in Christiansburg for the upcoming 2021-2022 preschool year.

After several years without a transportation offering for Shawsville and Elliston, NRCA has purchased a bus to be used in these communities. It was delivered to Christiansburg Head Start on March 3.

“This bus will deliver materials for at-home learning, be able to pick children up whose parents want them to have in-person instruction, and deliver food from this center,” said Sheryl Helm, director of early childhood and family services for NRCA.

The bus purchase was made possible with funding awarded through the CARES Act -- the federal stimulus package passed last March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. NRCA opened a competitive grant process that attracted four bidders and awarded the bid to the Sonny Merryman Company. Merryman delivered the bus to the Christiansburg office and provided an orientation for all Head Start staff.