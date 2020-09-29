Community: Christiansburg's Fall Cleanup runs Oct. 3-16

The Town of Christiansburg will host its annual Fall Cleanup from Oct. 3-16. During this time, the town will collect special items placed at the curb. These materials must be placed out on the resident’s regular garbage collection day. (Note: The special collection trucks may run behind schedule due to volume but will attempt to follow the regular solid waste pickup schedule.) While there is no charge for items picked up during this time, there will be a charge assessed for items placed out after Oct. 16.

Items must be placed within 10 feet of the street pavement and must be placed in piles separate from normal trash. Loose materials must be placed in bags and/or containers not exceeding 32 gallons. Place piles at least 3 feet from any objects (including garbage and recycling containers).