Community: Christiansburg's leaf collection is underway; Veterans Day closures announced

The Town of Christiansburg offers free leaf collection each year. This year’s collection will run weekdays from Nov. 2 through Dec. 31, weather permitting.

Public Works crews use a special truck that vacuums the leaves. Therefore, they will only collect piles of loose leaves; leaves placed in bags will not be accepted. Please do not place your pile of loose leaves in a way that blocks sidewalks, sanitary sewers, solid waste carts, drainage ditches or utility meter boxes.

If you are concerned your leaves may blow away prior to pickup, please place a tarp on top of your pile. Crews will remove the tarp when they get there, collect your leaves, and leave your tarp behind.

Veterans Day closures

Christiansburg Town Hall and the Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. The Christiansburg Recreation Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but its administrative offices will be closed.

Garbage and recycling normally collected on Wednesdays will be collected on Tuesday, Nov. 10, along with Tuesday’s regularly scheduled collection.

Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

