Community: Christmas (Store) in July visits farmers market

When local journalist and assistant coordinator for the town Marty Gordon reached out to the Montgomery County Christmas Store to see if the organization wanted to be a part of the Christiansburg Farmer’s Market on July 30, it seemed a great opportunity to be a part of the theme “Christmas in July.” It would also be a good place to begin sharing some of the changes that will need to be made for the 2020 Christmas Store.
So several volunteers put together a table that included a photo booth to take pictures of shoppers to make them "Christmas Store Angels," masks made with Christmas fabric, and a display to thank Mayor Michael Barber and the town council for including the Christmas Store in their budget. The town of Christiansburg has generously donated $5,000 to the Christmas Store for several years.
The Montgomery County Christmas Store board is working diligently to meet the safety standards that will keep us safe from the coronavirus. Only one person per family will be allowed to shop in the store, and masks must be worn by shoppers and volunteers. Shoppers will have their temperature taken before entering the store and questions will be asked about potential exposure. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray and wipes will be available. Scheduling of shoppers will practice social distancing.
As more information becomes available about how to stay safe during the pandemic, more decisions will be made. Please go to the website at www.mcchristmasstore.org for the latest updates to the Christmas Store.
Submitted by Terri Lynn Howard
