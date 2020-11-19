Community: Community Foundation provides grants to more than 50 area nonprofits

“2020 has been a challenging year for many nonprofit organizations in the New River Valley. I am proud that the CFNRV could make changes quickly to our grant programs to better serve our community," said CFNRV Executive Director Jessica Wirgau. "In the spring, we awarded over $76,000 in COVID-19 Response Grants, and we were admittedly unsure about how much additional money we could award this fall. But, our donors and the broader community really stepped up, and we were able to award a record amount in grants this fall. We appreciate all of the donors that have given this year to allow our nonprofits to continue the great work they are doing during the pandemic.”