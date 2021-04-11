Community: Country Kids 4-H Club members place well in competitions

Marybeth was seventh in halter, third in oral reasons, for fourth place overall individual.

Senior club member Lucy earned a sixth place in the performance division among some very stiff competition.

At the beginning of March, our junior team of Emma Kate, Emma, Gretta and Marybeth competed in the Northern District 4-H’s virtual judging contest. It was another impressive showing for the Country Kids as the team was first place in halter, second place in performance, second place in reasons, to earn the first place overall team award.

Individually, Emma Kate was second in halter, sixth in performance, ninth in reasons, to finish as the top overall individual.

Emma was sixth in halter, first in performance, fifth in oral reasons, to clinch the second place overall spot.

Marybeth was fifth in halter, eighth in performance, fourth in oral reasons, with a sixth place overall finish.

The leaders and parents of this group of young ladies couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments. The determination to study has been an individual effort this year due to COVID-19 meeting restrictions. These competitors have obviously spent their time wisely.