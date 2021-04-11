Community: Country Kids 4-H Club members place well in competitions

Seven members of the Country Kids 4-H Club participated in Virginia Tech’s Block & Bridle Virtual Judging and Hippology contests in February.
Hippology is a contest of horse knowledge composed of multiple phases covering anatomy, care, nutrition and equipment. Horse judging is the placing of a variety of conformation (halter) and riding (performance) classes. Competitors then defend their placing by giving oral reasons to a judge.
Junior participants included Gretta Sazonov, Sarah Willey, Emma Kate Sazonov, Emma Willey and Marybeth Martin. Seniors Lucy Goyne and Dawn Cornish competed as well.
In the hippology contest, the junior team ended up second in exam/slides; first in stations/judging; and third place overall.
Individually: Marybeth was fifth in exam/slides and fifth overall; Emma was seventh in stations/judging and ninth overall; Emma Kate was third in stations/judging and sixth overall.
In the judging contest, our junior team brought home first place in each division: halter, performance, oral reasons and overall.
Emma was eighth in halter, first in performance and ninth in oral reasons, to bring home the top overall individual award for the contest.
Emma Kate was ninth in performance, second in oral reasons, to earn a close second place overall finish.
Marybeth was seventh in halter, third in oral reasons, for fourth place overall individual.
Senior club member Lucy earned a sixth place in the performance division among some very stiff competition.
At the beginning of March, our junior team of Emma Kate, Emma, Gretta and Marybeth competed in the Northern District 4-H’s virtual judging contest. It was another impressive showing for the Country Kids as the team was first place in halter, second place in performance, second place in reasons, to earn the first place overall team award.
Individually, Emma Kate was second in halter, sixth in performance, ninth in reasons, to finish as the top overall individual.
Emma was sixth in halter, first in performance, fifth in oral reasons, to clinch the second place overall spot.
Marybeth was fifth in halter, eighth in performance, fourth in oral reasons, with a sixth place overall finish.
The leaders and parents of this group of young ladies couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments. The determination to study has been an individual effort this year due to COVID-19 meeting restrictions. These competitors have obviously spent their time wisely.
The Country Kids 4-H club is based out of Meadow Ridge Stables in Christiansburg. For more information on joining this club, visit Country Kids 4-H Club on Facebook, meadowridgestables.net, or call leader Reanna Willey at 449-7433.