Community: Deadline is Oct. 23 for this year's Christiansburg Heritage Ornament contest

The town of Christiansburg is accepting submissions for this year's Heritage Ornament contest. The deadline is Friday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m.

As in years past, state officials have invited Virginia counties, cities and towns to submit a handcrafted ornament to hang on this year’s holiday tree in the Executive Mansion. Remaining entries will hang in Town Hall during the holiday season.

Participants must be residents of the town of Christiansburg, and all ornaments submitted must be handmade. A variety of materials are acceptable but bear in mind that the ornament must be light enough to hang easily (overall size limit is 6 inches for any dimension). The word "Christiansburg" must be included, but ornaments must not be signed by the artist.

Complete contest rules may be found at https://www.christiansburg.org/DocumentCenter/View/11989/2020-Ornament-Contest-Rules?bidId=. This page also includes a form which must be filled out and included with your submission.

Artists may ship or deliver their ornament to: Christiansburg Town Hall, Attn: Public Relations, 100 E. Main St. Christiansburg, VA 24073.

For more information, contact Amy Southall at asouthall@christiansburg.org.

The Roanoke Times

