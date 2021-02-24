Community: DECA honors BHS student for service

Blacksburg High School DECA has proudly supported senior Georgia-Kathryn Duncan during the 2020-21 school year for her service to BHS DECA and VA DECA as the Region 5 Vice President.

“As a leader for the state association, Georgia-Kathryn has gone beyond what anyone could have imagined," said VA DECA State Advisor Donna Dail. "When many students are struggling to engage and connect during COVID, VA DECA state officers have exceeded expectations to lead students across the state.”

Each year, VA DECA elects 10 student leaders from across the commonwealth to lead and plan a program of work for Virginia’s 13,000-plus members. During this year of COVID these student leaders have stepped out of the ordinary process to create innovative, safe ways for DECA members to engage in community service, complete competitive events and achieve new levels of success. For example, a yearlong community service effort, #VADECACares, provided opportunities for VA DECA members to focus on kindness, anti-bullying and mental health through a variety of virtual events, social media challenges and local activities. Georgia-Kathryn has been an integral member of the team.

The 2020-21 VA DECA state officers will be honored for their achievements at a virtual recognition during the VA DECA State Leadership Conference on March 3.