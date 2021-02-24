Community: DECA honors BHS student for service

Blacksburg High School DECA has proudly supported senior Georgia-Kathryn Duncan during the 2020-21 school year for her service to BHS DECA and VA DECA as the Region 5 Vice President.
“As a leader for the state association, Georgia-Kathryn has gone beyond what anyone could have imagined," said VA DECA State Advisor Donna Dail. "When many students are struggling to engage and connect during COVID, VA DECA state officers have exceeded expectations to lead students across the state.”
Each year, VA DECA elects 10 student leaders from across the commonwealth to lead and plan a program of work for Virginia’s 13,000-plus members. During this year of COVID these student leaders have stepped out of the ordinary process to create innovative, safe ways for DECA members to engage in community service, complete competitive events and achieve new levels of success. For example, a yearlong community service effort, #VADECACares, provided opportunities for VA DECA members to focus on kindness, anti-bullying and mental health through a variety of virtual events, social media challenges and local activities. Georgia-Kathryn has been an integral member of the team.
The 2020-21 VA DECA state officers will be honored for their achievements at a virtual recognition during the VA DECA State Leadership Conference on March 3.
Georgia-Kathryn is a four-year member of Blacksburg High School DECA and has served in various leadership roles for the chapter.
“While Georgia-Kathryn is widely recognized for her leadership ability, I believe it is her dedication to the community that really tells the story for her," said Kim Radford, Marketing Teacher and BHS DECA Advisor. "She has logged over 400 service hours being a counselor-in-training at Camp Seafarer, volunteering for various BHS programs like Home for the Holidays, Junior Assembly and Bruin Quest, as well as advocating for public policy changes for persons with food allergies. I am so proud of Georgia-Kathryn. She is a shining star for our BHS DECA program.”
Georgia-Kathryn is a 4.09 GPA student who has also found time to start her own business, Beads By Georgia. She is the daughter of David and Edith-Anne Duncan of Blacksburg and plans to attend Wake Forest University in the fall on the pre-business track.
DECA is a student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs who are interested in careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. For more information about VA DECA, visit vadeca.org.
Submitted by Kim Radford