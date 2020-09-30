Community: Deserving volunteer receives award for outstanding community service

Vitale is the president and manager of Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program and has volunteered at MCEAP for decades. She began in 2001 as a volunteer when she was asked to help organize the thrift store when it was located at the Curtis Motors location on Roanoke Street. For the past 10-plus years, she has been the general manager of the store located at 308 W. Main St. in Christiansburg. MCEAP has been housed in several locations but Margie was the primary motivator for opening the very successful resale/thrift store at the latest location four years ago. In addition, in October 2019, Margie was responsible for obtaining a property to set up another facility -- the MCEAP Home Store & More at 760 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg. It sells donated furniture, electronics, home goods, rugs, etc. and has been very successful.