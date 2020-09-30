Community: Deserving volunteer receives award for outstanding community service

On Sept. 18, Margie Vitale was honored by the Alleghany Chapter, Virginia DAR with the Outstanding Community Service Award. The surprise presentation was made by Karen Finch, Regent of the Alleghany Chapter, at the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program.
The Alleghany Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonproﬁt, non-political, volunteer women’s service group made up of almost 100 friendly and welcoming women dedicated to historic preservation, education and patriotism.
Vitale is the president and manager of Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program and has volunteered at MCEAP for decades. She began in 2001 as a volunteer when she was asked to help organize the thrift store when it was located at the Curtis Motors location on Roanoke Street. For the past 10-plus years, she has been the general manager of the store located at 308 W. Main St. in Christiansburg. MCEAP has been housed in several locations but Margie was the primary motivator for opening the very successful resale/thrift store at the latest location four years ago. In addition, in October 2019, Margie was responsible for obtaining a property to set up another facility -- the MCEAP Home Store & More at 760 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg. It sells donated furniture, electronics, home goods, rugs, etc. and has been very successful.
Joann Sutphin, Alleghany Chapter Awards Committee chairperson, said, “Since Margie has been such a big part of helping provide our community with needs that the thrift store provides and for her years of dedication, the Alleghany Chapter would like to show Margie our support with this award.”
Montgomery County Christmas Store Board Member Terri Lynn Howard was asked by DAR member Harriet Williams to write a letter recommending Vitale for the award. It was easy to do because Vitale works tirelessly to provide assistance for low-income people in Montgomery County who she sees as “her brothers and sisters.” Her mission is “to oﬀer a hand up, not a hand out, and to make everyone whole again.”
Vitale is a also board member of the Montgomery County Christmas Store. MCEAP partners with the Christmas Store to meet the needs of eligible low-income families who shop at the Christmas Store and at MCEAP for the holidays.
Esther V. Brann, secretary of the MCEAP board said, “Margie’s time spent with MCEAP and other organizations is lovingly volunteered by her. She is willing to spread MCEAP’s message and philosophy of ‘striving to assist county residents in maintaining their households and restoring their self-suﬃciency’ to anyone or any organization who is interested.”
Submitted by Terri Lynn Howard
