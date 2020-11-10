Community: Drive-thru Halloween event is all treats

The Pulaski County Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat was a “spooktacular” success!

The event began with the infamous pumpkin-carving contest. Pumpkin carvings ranged from an impressive carving of the Pulaski Cougar to a wicked witch. Participants put up a good fight and the spirit of competition did not go unnoticed. The winner was determined by guests’ voting via Facebook. At the end of the night, the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady was victorious with her creative pumpkin carving of Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

As guests drove through Randolph Park, cars were greeted by Halloween-themed booths decorated and run by local Pulaski County businesses and groups. All groups sported their best Halloween costumes and décor, but one especially shined! For their thrilling and safely frightening “car-wash,” event organizers awarded the T.G. Howard Community Center with the 2020 Best Candy Stop. Kendall Payne of Adaire Theatre provided T.G. Howard with artistic and technical touches.

While the event was a hit for attendees, the Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat also raised more than $3,000 for Coats for Kids.