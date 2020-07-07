Cowden Technologies LLC of Blacksburg has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund administered by Virginia’s Center for Innovation Technology. Cowden received the grant for their unmanned systems concept.
Mickey Cowden, owner of Cowden Technologies, is an alumnus of both the "Gauntlet" (recently receiving one of the top awards in this year's competition) and Innovation Mill programs developed by The Advancement Foundation in Vinton.
Innovation Mill supports early-stage businesses in high-growth industries by providing next-level resources, proof of concept, market research, industry expertise and higher education networks to prepare for scaling both regionally and nationally. Entrepreneurs are guided through six stages to prove their concept, including: a 360-degree evaluation; business and innovation development teams; customer discovery; industry expertise; higher education; and investor feedback. Participants may also work alongside undergraduate students, fellow entrepreneurs and their own business innovation and development team to innovate, pivot and expand their company.
Cowden Technologies will use the CRCF grant award to build a prototype and program software for smart docking stations for drones. Cowden worked with Debbie Custer, Innovation Mill’s lead industry expert, on the prototype concept; and Sheri Winesett, former IM chief innovation officer, on his presentation.
Citing the resources and support from the Innovation Mill as being instrumental to the award of the grant, Cowden said, “Working with the Innovation Mill has been invaluable.”
The Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund granted $2.48 million and leveraged $13 million in matching investments to private sector, academia and nonprofit research institutes to accelerate innovation and economic growth in Virginia.
Submitted by The Advancement Foundation
