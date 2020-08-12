Community: Fashion Camp offers safe and stylish fun

Blacksburg Parks and Recreation presented the Ninth Annual Fashion Design and Youth Modeling Camp from July 27-31.
Camp counselor Julia M. Fallon and nine exceptionally talented campers spent a socially distanced and very safe week at the Blacksburg Community Center.
Participating campers (by first name only, to protect privacy) were Ayla, Elham, Emily, Elizabeth, Ellie, Luciana, Mira, Samantha and Sophia.
Activities at the annual camp include fashion design, etiquette, audition skills (including stage make-up), a tea party (socially distanced this year), runway modeling practice and outdoor modeling photos. There's also a segment on fashion history, in which campers bring in accessories and discuss them with the group. Fallon, too, brings in old fans, gloves, evening bags, etc.
The highlight of the week was an in-person fashion show which ended with a beautiful wedding. Fashion categories for the show were Back to School, Summer Fun, Sporty and The Wedding. Campers shared their distinctive styles and knowledge of fashion with each other. They also showed their poise and auditioning skills. Two of the participants, Elizabeth and Emily, had been in pageants, and shared pageant tips with the other campers.
Fallon enjoyed working with these wonderful campers. It was a week of fun and friendship! She would like to thank DC, Craig, Joy and Josh for their help in making the week safe and successful. Parents too were very helpful and supportive!
Submitted by Julia Fallon
