Community: Feb. 15 is NRCC Educational Foundation scholarship deadline

New River Community College students who plan to take classes beginning in fall 2021 are still eligible to apply for scholarships through the NRCC Educational Foundation until the Feb. 15 deadline.

Scholarship awards are based on criteria such as financial need and scholastic achievement. Applicants of all ages are considered for NRCC Educational Foundation scholarships, and both continuing NRCC students and persons planning to become NRCC students may apply. ACCE students cannot receive an Educational Foundation scholarship while in the ACCE program.

Applicants are asked to write a personal summary between 250-400 words. Two reference letters and high school and college transcripts must also be submitted. Scholarship recipients receive $1,500 a year ($750 per semester) for two years. Awards will be announced in April.

To apply, or for more information, visit www.nr.edu/sa or email foundation@nr.edu with questions.

Submitted by Jill Ross

