Community: Flood survivors encouraged to share their stories

Flooding is the most common and costly natural hazard, and when flooding occurs minority communities often have the longest road to recovery.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is asking flood survivors to share their stories to help raise awareness around the dangers of flooding.

"If you or someone you know has been impacted by flooding and struggled to recover, we want to hear from you," said DCR Director of Dam Safety and Floodplain Management Wendy Howard-Cooper. "Your story could save a life."

These stories will be highlighted during a March 18 virtual discussion titled “The Impacts of Place, Space, Climate Change and Race” that will explore this issue with a panel of renowned advocates and experts.

To share a flood story, go to www.dcr.virginia.gov/FloodStory and fill out the Google form.

Stories can also be emailed to dam@dcr.virginia.gov or phoned in to 804-786-2292.

DCR manages the Virginia Floodplain Management Program. The agency helps communities strengthen floodplain protections and comply with requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program.