Community: Floyd Center issues call for “Art Appalachia: 2020” exhibit

Applications are available for a new exhibit at The Floyd Center for the Arts titled “Art Appalachia: 2020,” which will go on display in the Hayloft Gallery from Oct. 17 to Dec. 3. The deadline to respond is Aug. 22.
Art Appalachia: 2020 is a juried exhibition of art produced by artists currently living and working in the geographical/cultural region of Appalachia, which spans 13 states from Mississippi to New York. The area encompasses many majestic mountains, sprawling forests, lakes and rivers, and is home to a rich presence of artistic interests and abilities.
The juror for Art Appalachia: 2020 will be Wendy Earle, Curator of Contemporary Art at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Earle says she looks forward to discovering more about the breadth and depth of art as it is currently being practiced in this distinctly defined, yet increasingly diverse, region of the United States.
This exhibit was postponed from June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But rather than hold off on the show until next year, organizers agreed that moving forward was important to the center’s mission. Plans for a reception will be announced at a later date, and will be based on safety protocols at that time. The center will share the exhibit virtually, including recording a juror talk.
All artists 18 years of age or older currently living or working in the geographic area defined as Appalachia are eligible to apply. Work must be original and executed within the past two years. All fine arts and fine craft media -- such as painting, sculpture, graphics, ceramics, textiles, mixed media and photography -- are accepted. (Handicrafts are not eligible.)
The entry fee is $40. Up to three pieces may be submitted. A top prize of $500, and others, will be awarded.
For additional details, and to apply, go to https://www.floydartcenter.org/post/art-appalachia-2020-juried-exhibit.
For more information, email programming@floydartcenter.org.
