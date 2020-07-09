Food Lion is celebrating its associates who have more than 30 years of service, the Salisbury, North Carolina-based grocer announced in a July 8 news release. Several of those employees are from the New River Valley region.
“Our associates serve their neighbors with passion, dedication and care each day,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “It’s important to us at Food Lion to take time and thank these dedicated associates for everything they do to nourish our customers, communities and each other.”
According to the announcement, there are 274 associates with long tenures of service who have reached milestones in 2020, and Food Lion is recognizing staff celebrating 30, 35, 40 and 45 years with a Years of Service Award.
To demonstrate the company’s appreciation and gratitude, the retailer holds a ceremony where each associate’s name, position and location are read aloud and celebrated to underscore that each one is important to Food Lion and contributed to its growth.
The following NRV-area employees were included in this year’s milestone group:
- Steve Albert, Pearisburg – 35 years
- Teresa Aker, Wytheville – 35 years
- Elbert Waters, Wytheville – 35 years
- Wanda Ayers, Hillsville – 35 years
- Gary Hagee, Wytheville – 40 years
- David Nelson, Wytheville – 40 years
Other awardees came from the Tazewell area, the greater Roanoke Valley, central and southside Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.
Founded in 1957, Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 southeastern and mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates.
“These associates have given their careers so that we can be where we are today,” said Ham, “and the entire Food Lion organization is incredibly grateful for their commitment to Food Lion and the towns and cities we serve.”
