Community: Forest Service firewood permits for sale

The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests are selling firewood permits by mail, email or phone while the Forest Service offices are closed due to Covid-19 concerns. Although offices are closed to walk-in traffic, services are still available for the public.

A firewood permit allows you to gather down and dead wood on National Forest lands. Wood gathered under this permit is for personal use only and cannot be sold to others. Permits cost $20 and are good for one year from date of issue. The permit allows you to gather six cords of wood from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. A cord of wood measures 4 feet by 4 feet by 8 feet and comprises a volume of 128 cubic feet.

If you wish to purchase a firewood permit by mail, you can download the necessary form at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/gwj/passes-permits/forestproducts and then send it to the district office nearest you.

The New River Valley is served by the Eastern Divide Ranger District, mailing address 110 Southpark Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060. For more information, call 552-4641.

Submitted by Rebecca Robbins

