Community: Forest Service seeking applicants for visitor survey project

The Forest Service, in partnership with West Virginia University, is hiring individuals to survey visitors to the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest from May through September of this year. The information obtained will aid the Forest Service in analyzing recreation needs and trends, and assist state and local governments with tourism strategies and planning.

This surveying effort is being conducted under the auspices of the Forest Service’s National Visitor Use Monitoring Program and WVU, which is recognized as a leader in recreation, park and tourism research.

Applicants for these positions must be tactful, diplomatic and possess strong communication skills.

Individuals interested in learning more about these positions should send an email with their questions to Professor Steve Selin of the WVU Division of Forestry & Natural Resources. He can be reached at sselin@wvu.edu. Those wishing to apply should send an email to the same address with a short cover letter and resumé.

For additional information about the National Visitor Use Monitoring Program, please visit http://www.fs.fed.us/recreation/programs/nvum/. You can also email Ginny Williams, the program’s coordinator on the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, at virginia.williams@usda.gov.

Submitted by Stephanie Chapman