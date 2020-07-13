Community: Future residents of Church Street project invited to cement their ties

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley is getting close to completing their largest project to date: the Church Street build in downtown Blacksburg. As the organization incorporates the finishing touches, they invited future homeowners to permanently leave their handprints in freshly poured concrete.
“It’s been both professionally and personally rewarding getting to know our new families," said Shelley Fortier, executive director of Habitat NRV. "As we wrap things up at the build site, we wanted a fun way to celebrate them and personalize their new home.”
Comprised of seven attached town homes, the build on Church Street is the largest housing project HFHNRV has ever attempted. The project features two 1,500-square-foot, one-and-a-half-story units with first-floor bedrooms and zero-step entrances, accessible for those with disabilities, as well as five 1,500-square-foot, two-story interior units. All units are Earthcraft and Energy Star certified for efficiency.
This $1.2 million project came about with the help of the entire community. To name a few, NRV HOME Consortium provided a forgivable loan of $828,000, Blacksburg Presbyterian Church donated the land and funds for the roofs, and Blacksburg United Methodist Church donated $50,000 to cover the cost of the foundation. The many other sponsors range from banks to builders.
Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley has been providing housing services to the region since 1987. As with all NRV projects, Habitat welcomes community support and involvement. To learn more, or to make a donation, visit habitatnrv.org.
Submitted by Traci Sterling
