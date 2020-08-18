Community: Giles County Tourism to offer two trail events in October to support ACCE

Typically in the summer months the Giles ACCE group is fundraising to support the students who participate in the Access to Community College Education program. But 2020 is proving to be anything but typical.
While some may have been wondering what would become of the Muddy ACCE Race, program organizers began to develop a new fundraiser -- the Really Scary ACCE Event, featuring the Scary ACCE Trail and the Spooky ACCE 5K. Registration for both of these activities is now live at www.MuddyACCERace.com.
The Scary ACCE Trail is an after-dark walk through the woods around Castle Rock Golf Course. Participants will head out in groups of 10, with an escort, over a course of less than one mile to view a series of scenes that follow the story of Lord Castle, including fortune tellers, ghosts, trolls and more. The trail event is open to all ages, but waivers are required for participation. The Scary ACCE Trail will happen on Friday, Oct. 23; Saturday, Oct. 24; and again on Friday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and over and $10 for guests under 12. The trail will be open from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays, and will begin at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday following the 5K.
The Spooky ACCE 5K is a challenging after-dark event taking place on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at Castle Rock Golf Course. The course will be marked with limited lighting and spooky scenes, and runners are expected to bring their own headlamps. Waivers are also required to participate in the 5K, and can be found online or completed upon arrival at the event. Registration is $15 for participants over the age of 13. The course isn’t recommended for those 12 and under.
T-shirts will be available to purchase for $10 that show you survived the Really Scary ACCE Event! Guests are encouraged to stay alert for Lord Castle and his spooky (or sometimes goofy) counterparts. Some visitors have even said they’ve seen him floating around or putting on the greens!
Both of these activities will help raise funds to support the Giles ACCE program that, to date, has provided tuition-free college education at New River Community College to more than 200 Giles County high school graduates. Current ACCE students will be supporting the Really Scary ACCE Event as part of their community service to the program.
All safety and physical distancing precautions are being thoughtfully planned for. Guests will be accessing the trail in groups of limited size. There will be sanitation stations on-site and guests will have space to physically distance while waiting for the events to begin. Castle Rock Golf and Recreation is located at 900 Castle Rock Road in Pembroke.
Visit our Facebook or Instagram pages for more details as they are released. Both can be found @MuddyACCERace.
Submitted by Cora Gnegy
