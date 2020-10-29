Community: Giving Back Society holds annual fashion show, brunch

The Giving Back Society, a nonprofit, charitable organization, held its annual Fashion Show and Brunch at Hidden Valley Country Club on Oct. 6, 2020, with Earl Brown serving as the Emcee. This is the GBS’s main fundraising event, and all proceeds benefit the mission of the GBS to provide a wide variety of informational, social and supportive services for underserved and underprivileged children, youth and adults.

Thanks to the sponsors, donors and GBS members that made this year’s Fashion Show and Brunch a great success!

In furtherance of the mission of the GBS, each year the GBS invites area charities to apply for financial awards from the organization. The charities make presentations about their causes and where they have needs for financial assistance, and the GBS conducts interviews. Award finalists are selected from those charities based on their needs and which best align with the mission of the GBS.

The 2020 award recipients are Local Office on Aging, Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries and Valley Interfaith Child Care Center. The awards will be presented at ceremonies in November, and all the proceedings from the presentations will appear on the Giving Back Society web site at SayYesToGBS.org.