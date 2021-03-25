Community: Goodwill offering virtual job fair March 31

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has announced it will hold a multi-employer virtual job fair on Wednesday, March 31, with three time slots to choose from: 9 to 10 a.m.; 11 a.m. to noon; and 1 to 2 p.m.

This event will feature employers from the Roanoke area, including:

Americold

Carilion Clinic

ESS

EvolutionHR

Goodwill

Kroger

Richfield Living

Sodexo

Waffle House

Registration is required. For more information and to register for the job fair, visit the event page at https://goodwillvalleys.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMudeCqqD8vG9F6p6dnO6oa4fuR-hwqk6Cz. Individuals with questions may also call 540-581-0620, Option 1.

“The multi-employer virtual job fair is a safe and convenient opportunity to bring together local businesses and individuals looking for a job or to change jobs,” Goodwill's Senior Director of Business & Community Engagement Zenith Barrett said in a news release. “We know there are many individuals who lost their job during the COVID-19 crisis. There are also many area businesses currently hiring. The multi-employer virtual job fair allows Goodwill to assist in making these connections.”

Goodwill has also scheduled a variety of online classes for job seekers, including: