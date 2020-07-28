Community: IDANRV golf fundraiser coming Aug. 10

The Intellectual Disabilities Agency of the New River Valley is hosting its 23rd Annual Golf Classic on Monday, Aug. 10, at Blacksburg Country Club.
Organizers invite individuals and teams -- men and women -- to sign up for this Captain's Choice tournament that includes lunch, an entry gift and a number of prizes. Individuals will be assigned to a team.
Blacksburg Country Club is located at 1064 Clubhouse Road. Check-in is at noon, with a shotgun tee-off starting at 1 p.m. The fee is $75 per player, which includes the meal, carts and greens fees. Players can also purchase Mulligans for $5 each.
Proceeds from the tournament stay in the community to help meet the needs of a deserving group of people who have few opportunities to achieve a “balanced” life. IDANRV's programs include a variety of sports, cooking classes, holiday dances and more.
Organizers of the Golf Classic are also in need of donations, tee sponsorships and door prizes for the event.
To sign up, send name, address, phone number and email address, plus payment, to IDA P.O. Box 42, Christiansburg VA 24068. (Make checks payable to IDA.) Teams should send the requested information and payment for all four participants, and indicate which player will be captain.
The Intellectual Disabilities Agency of the New River Valley is a United Way partner agency. For more information please contact IDA at 381-0310 or e-mail Sheila Roop at sheila@idanrv.org.
The Roanoke Times
The Roanoke Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!