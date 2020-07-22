Community: Ingles commemoration to be observed July 25-26

The legendary journey of Mary Draper Ingles will be celebrated in the New River region during the weekend of July 25-26. While the state is still in the midst of pandemic re-opening conditions, this year’s weekend of activities is perfect for families and "staycations."
In 2017 the Virginia General Assembly honored Ingles by designating the last Saturday in July as Mary Draper Ingles Remembrance Day. That distinction has continued to increase interest in the story of Mary’s capture and escape from a Shawnee hunting party in 1755 during the French and Indian War. Over the years, her return home by navigating rivers and living off the land has been the subject of numerous books, outdoor dramas and several movies. In October 2019, the sculpture "Voices from the Garden: The Virginia Women’s Monument" was installed on the Capitol grounds in Richmond, and Mary is one of 12 women chosen to be honored for the scope of women’s achievements. (She is also widely honored in West Virginia and Kentucky.)
Residents and visitors alike can tour the Mary Draper Ingles Cultural Heritage Park, which includes a bronze statue of the frontier heroine. The park overlooks the New River and has been designated as a Virginia Treasure by the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The Radford Visitor’s Center at Glencoe Museum, adjacent to the park, will feature a short video as well as a permanent display about Mary. Books, commemorative prints by acclaimed artist P. Buckley Moss and other souvenirs will be available in the gift shop.
“Because of social distancing, Ingles Farm and cabin are not able to open safely this year, but we hope the weekend prompts visitors to delve deeper into the fascinating stories of our early American history,” said Radford Tourism Director Deborah Cooney.
Other sites in the area will also be offering history-themed activities.
The Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Dublin will have living historians on site Saturday and Sunday, presenting Colonial and Native American history with Monacans from Natural Bridge. Although the interpreters will be outside, museum representatives ask everyone interested in visiting to prearrange tour times and follow mask and social distancing recommendations. Tours will be on the half-hour, Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. To arrange a tour, email wrrm5240@gmail.com or text 818-3804.
For the more adventurous, there is an opportunity to jump onto the Mary Draper Ingles Trail in Glen Lyn that traverses 7 miles one-way along the New River. This trail has no improved surface, no restrooms, and has moderate grade changes throughout. To return to Glen Lyn you must walk back along the same trail. There are great views of Shumate Falls and many wildlife viewing opportunities, including osprey and eagles, which are common in this area.
Brochures with Mary-related site information will be available at the Radford Visitor’s Center (600 Unruh Drive) and at the Mary Draper Ingles statue. Site information is also available at www.MaryDraperInglesTrail.com.
Submitted by Deborah Cooney
