Community: Items needed for RSVP auction fundraiser

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County & Radford is holding an online auction this fall to raise money for the agency's many projects and programs. The public is invited to donate items for this auction, which is slated for Nov. 16-19.
RSVP provides a variety of opportunities for people age 55 and older to participate in their community through volunteer service. Proceeds from this fundraiser will support efforts such as the scholarship fund, annual Christmas tote bag project for area nursing home residents, supplies for homebound seniors, events for veterans and military families, and more.
Auction items should be turned in at the RSVP office no later than Oct. 16. The office is located at 210 S. Pepper St., Suite D, in Christiansburg. Or to arrange a pickup time, call 382-5775 or email rsvp@montgomerycountyva.org.
For additional information, contact Coordinator Mandy Hayes at hayesaw@montgomerycountyva.gov.
