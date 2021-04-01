Community: Kiwanis Brunswick Stew fundraiser to be held April 17

The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg and Prices Fork Elementary School are resuming their annual Brunswick Stew fundraiser this year on Saturday, April 17.

Because of COVID-19, it will not be held at the school but at the new North Star Church, located at 3929 Prices Fork Road, just up the street toward Blacksburg.

This will be a drive-thru pickup event between noon and 2 p.m. John Drew Clary will be mixing his famous recipe again. Stew costs $10 per quart, or $9 per quart if you buy five quarts or more. (Recruit relatives or neighbors to buy with you!) Payment should be made by cash or check made out to PFESPTA, payable at pickup. Proceeds benefit PFES and the Kiwanis Club.

Pre-orders are strongly encouraged by Wednesday, April 14. Call 951-5834 or email PFESPTA@GMAIL.COM.

The Kiwanis Club stocks a pre-K food pantry at Prices Fork Elementary School every month by purchasing food from Feeding Southwest Virginia. Kiwanis has also donated to the PFES young children playground. For more information about Kiwanis, please contact Jerry Jones at 552-8296 or gmjones@vt.edu.

Submitted by Jerry Jones