Community: Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg cancels 2020 Wilderness Trail Festival

Due to COVID 19, the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg has canceled the 47th annual Wilderness Trail Festival, which was scheduled for Sept. 19. The club decided that it would be virtually impossible to meet Virginia’s limit on crowd size and the social distancing requirements as they currently exist. Also, there were concerns about continuing increases in the number of virus cases in this area and the possibility of further spreading the disease within our geographic footprint.
The vendors and sponsors are currently being contacted and notified of the cancellation.
The impact of the cancellation of this event and other fundraisers has been a severe blow to the 2020 income of the Kiwanis Club. The festival is, by far, the largest source of revenue for the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg. Almost all the proceeds from this event and others go to support programs for the children needing assistance in our community.
With some reserves and contributions from vendors and sponsors, the club hopes to continue most of its community programs slated for 2020. Kiwanis appreciates the community’s gracious support of the festival over the past 46 years and is looking forward to holding the event on Sept. 18, 2021.
Submitted by Ernie Wade
