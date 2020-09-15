 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community: Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg installs officers, directors for coming year
0 comments

Community: Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg installs officers, directors for coming year

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
kiwanis cburg officers 091520 nr p01

At its Sept. 10 meeting, the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg installed officers and directors for 2020-2021. Pictured (left to right) are Steve Simmons, Mark Cox, Alicia Glynn, Gary Morris, Dubby Charlton, Glenn Wilson, Kelley Olsen, Ernie Wade and Bruce Board.

 Photo courtesy of Ernie Wade

At the Sept. 10 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg, Bob Lewit, a member of the Christiansburg Club and Lt. Governor for the 16th Division of the Capital District, installed the 2020-2021 fiscal year’s officers and directors.

The officers are: President, Kelley Olson; Vice president, Gary Morris; Assistant Secretary, Bruce Board; Treasurer, Mark Cox; Assistant Treasurer, Steve Simmons; and Immediate Past President, Glenn Wilson.

Directors installed who will serve through 2022 include Dubby Charlton, Marlin Reeves, Ernie Wade and Alicia Glynn. Other directors remaining on the board through 2021 are Jim Vanhoozier, Carlton Sutphin, Emma Smith and Monty Thompson. Outgoing directors as of Sept. 30 are Jonathan Beasley, Dennis Hunter and Bob Lewit.

Due to COVID 19, the club was required to shut down our weekly meetings through April 2020, at which time meetings resumed at the picnic shelter at Kiwanis Park, where social distancing could be practiced and masks were required. Most activities of the club continued to function during the shutdown. Due to the need for food, the Head Start backpack program which normally pauses during the summer continued to operate all year. All the major fundraising projects, including the gospel concert and the Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival, had to be canceled.

The club meets each Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Christiansburg.

Submitted by Ernie Wade

Submitted by Ernie Wade

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Could you pass a US civics test?
Lifestyles

Could you pass a US civics test?

Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking — how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit — test yourself!

Watch Now: Related Video

See Apple Watch Series 6's new health capabilities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert