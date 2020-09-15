Community: Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg installs officers, directors for coming year

At the Sept. 10 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg, Bob Lewit, a member of the Christiansburg Club and Lt. Governor for the 16th Division of the Capital District, installed the 2020-2021 fiscal year’s officers and directors.
The officers are: President, Kelley Olson; Vice president, Gary Morris; Assistant Secretary, Bruce Board; Treasurer, Mark Cox; Assistant Treasurer, Steve Simmons; and Immediate Past President, Glenn Wilson.
Directors installed who will serve through 2022 include Dubby Charlton, Marlin Reeves, Ernie Wade and Alicia Glynn. Other directors remaining on the board through 2021 are Jim Vanhoozier, Carlton Sutphin, Emma Smith and Monty Thompson. Outgoing directors as of Sept. 30 are Jonathan Beasley, Dennis Hunter and Bob Lewit.
Due to COVID 19, the club was required to shut down our weekly meetings through April 2020, at which time meetings resumed at the picnic shelter at Kiwanis Park, where social distancing could be practiced and masks were required. Most activities of the club continued to function during the shutdown. Due to the need for food, the Head Start backpack program which normally pauses during the summer continued to operate all year. All the major fundraising projects, including the gospel concert and the Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival, had to be canceled.
The club meets each Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Christiansburg.
Submitted by Ernie Wade
