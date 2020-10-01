 Skip to main content
Community: Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg presents gift cards to CHS and FBES
Community: Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg presents gift cards to CHS and FBES

Kiwanis Presentation to Julie V

Julie Vanidestine (left), principal of Falling Branch Elementary School, receives a gift card for the school from Kelley Olsen, president of the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg. The card will help pay for clothing and supplies for students in need.

 Photo courtesy of Ernie Wade

As a part of the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg’s continuation of the clothing and supplies programs, Kelly Olsen, president of the club and a teacher at Christiansburg Middle School, recently presented Walmart gift cards in the amount of $550 each to Christiansburg High School and to Falling Branch Elementary School.

This program was started by Kiwanis several years ago at all the Christiansburg schools to serve those in need, is an ongoing program. Once the schools use up the funds on the cards, they let the Kiwanis Club know and the cards are replaced. Kiwanis funds each card in the amount $500 and Walmart adds $50. These cards are used to purchase much-needed school supplies and clothing for students who cannot afford to buy their own.

Funding for service projects such as these is generated by fundraising events such as the Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival and others. One-hundred percent of all income taken in from fundraisers goes back into the community, with most going to serve the needs of the children in the Christiansburg area.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in cancellation of all the Kiwanis Club’s fundraising projects budgeted for the 2020 year. But thanks to the Wilderness Trail Festival’s vendors and sponsors who chose to donate their prepaid fees to the club, and some reserves, the club was able to continue to fund the youth support programs.

Submitted by Ernie Wade

