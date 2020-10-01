Community: Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg presents gift cards to CHS and FBES

As a part of the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg’s continuation of the clothing and supplies programs, Kelly Olsen, president of the club and a teacher at Christiansburg Middle School, recently presented Walmart gift cards in the amount of $550 each to Christiansburg High School and to Falling Branch Elementary School.

This program was started by Kiwanis several years ago at all the Christiansburg schools to serve those in need, is an ongoing program. Once the schools use up the funds on the cards, they let the Kiwanis Club know and the cards are replaced. Kiwanis funds each card in the amount $500 and Walmart adds $50. These cards are used to purchase much-needed school supplies and clothing for students who cannot afford to buy their own.

Funding for service projects such as these is generated by fundraising events such as the Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival and others. One-hundred percent of all income taken in from fundraisers goes back into the community, with most going to serve the needs of the children in the Christiansburg area.