Community: Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg provides Christmas for 51 children

As has been the tradition for more than 40 years, on Dec. 17 the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg held its an annual children’s Christmas event. But due to COVID-19 it was a lot different from prior years.

This year, rather than having the children gather for a pizza party and Santa delivering their gifts, their parents or guardians drove up to a designated area in the Christiansburg Recreation Center’s parking lot where Kiwanis members handed them a bag of toys, a bag of clothing and a box of food for each child. For those unable to come pick up their gifts, the club arranged for the presents to be delivered.

The process began with the local schools providing the Kiwanis Club the names of children in need. They also obtained and provided the club a list of the clothing needed and the toys desired. Once the names were received, each Kiwanian took a name and bought clothes for the child they selected. Items of clothing purchased included coats, sweaters, shoes, boots, socks, pants, shirts, underwear and other items requested. On average, each club member spent in excess of $100 per child for clothing.